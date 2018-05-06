BROAD STREET RUN

Winners cross Broad Street Run 2018 finish line

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands take part in Broad Street Run. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on May 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Thousands ran the Broad Street Run Sunday morning, but only one could cross that finish line first.


Daniel Kemoi, 31, from Kenya crossed the finish line first with a time of 45:44.

EMBED More News Videos

Winner crosses Broad Street Run finish line. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on May 6, 2018.



The first woman to cross the finish line was 24-year-old Sophy Jepchirchir.



The Top 10 male runners:

Daniel Kemoi Elkton, MD M/31 45:44
Geoffrey Ngetich Chapel Hill, NC M/33 46:58
Suleman Abrar Shifa New York City M/24 48:03
Habtemariam Bekele Temesgen New York City M/27 48:16
Sammy Too Chapel Hill, NC M/29 48:38
Tyler Mueller Boulder, CO M/26 48:44
Tsegaye Tadese Washington, D.C. 48:54

Sergio Reyes Palmdale, CA M/36 48:55
Girma Bekele Gebre Washington, D.C. M/25 49:26
Duriel Hardy Philadelphia M/30 49:31



The Top 10 female runners:

Sophy Jepchirchir Chapel Hill, NC F/24 55:44
Lynne Nau Pennington NJ F/42 56:14
Zipporah Chebet Chapel Hill, NC F/29 56:16
Julia Roman-Duval Columbia, MD F/35 56:24
Margaret Vido Philadelphia F/27 57:01
Ivette Mejia New York City F/27 57:10
Jessica Watychowicz Colorado Springs, CO F/27 57:13
Lauren Perkins Brooklyn, NY F/35 57:40

Rose Mascoli Conshohocken, PA F/26 58:06
Christine Ramsey Philadelphia F/35 58:41

Full results can be found here.

The Broad Street Run kicked off at 8 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Getting ready for Broad Street Run. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on May 6, 2018.



They started at Broad Street and W. Fisher Avenue.



The race ended approximately one-quarter mile inside the main gate of the Philadelphia Navy Yard, at the southern end of Broad Street.

There are some street closures due to the race.

More Information: http://www.broadstreetrun.com/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly Proudbroad street runphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officer who survived hit-and-run completes Broad Street Run
BROAD STREET RUN
Officer who survived hit-and-run completes Broad Street Run
Traffic Alert: Closures Sunday due to Broad Street Run
Packet Pick-up, Blue Cross Broad Street Run
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - May 4-6
More broad street run
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News