Winners cross Broad Street Run 2018 finish line

Thousands ran the Broad Street Run Sunday morning, but only one could cross that finish line first.Daniel Kemoi, 31, from Kenya crossed the finish line first with a time of 45:44.The first woman to cross the finish line was 24-year-old Sophy Jepchirchir.The Top 10 male runners:Daniel Kemoi Elkton, MD M/31 45:44Geoffrey Ngetich Chapel Hill, NC M/33 46:58Suleman Abrar Shifa New York City M/24 48:03Habtemariam Bekele Temesgen New York City M/27 48:16Sammy Too Chapel Hill, NC M/29 48:38Tyler Mueller Boulder, CO M/26 48:44Tsegaye Tadese Washington, D.C. 48:54Sergio Reyes Palmdale, CA M/36 48:55Girma Bekele Gebre Washington, D.C. M/25 49:26Duriel Hardy Philadelphia M/30 49:31The Top 10 female runners:Sophy Jepchirchir Chapel Hill, NC F/24 55:44Lynne Nau Pennington NJ F/42 56:14Zipporah Chebet Chapel Hill, NC F/29 56:16Julia Roman-Duval Columbia, MD F/35 56:24Margaret Vido Philadelphia F/27 57:01Ivette Mejia New York City F/27 57:10Jessica Watychowicz Colorado Springs, CO F/27 57:13Lauren Perkins Brooklyn, NY F/35 57:40Rose Mascoli Conshohocken, PA F/26 58:06Christine Ramsey Philadelphia F/35 58:41Full results can be found here. The Broad Street Run kicked off at 8 a.m.They started at Broad Street and W. Fisher Avenue.The race ended approximately one-quarter mile inside the main gate of the Philadelphia Navy Yard, at the southern end of Broad Street.More Information: http://www.broadstreetrun.com/ ------