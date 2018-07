EMBED >More News Videos Man shot and killed in Parkside: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on May 9, 2018.

Philadelphia Police are investigating a murder in the city's Parkside section.It happened before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 42nd and Parrish streets.Officers arrived to find a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the head.Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.There was no immediate word who may have shot the male or why.An investigation is underway.------