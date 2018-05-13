TRAFFIC

3 injured after truck hits vehicle in Warrington, Bucks County

2-car crash injures 3 in Bucks County. Walter Perez reports durig Action News at 11 p.m. on May 12, 2018. (WPVI)

WARRINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Three people were injured in a crash in Bucks County Saturday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Easton Road in Warrington.

Investigators say a driver had just pulled out of a restaurant and was trying to make a left turn from the right turn only lane.

That's when the vehicle was struck by a UPS truck.

Three people were taken to Abington Memorial Hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

