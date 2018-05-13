3 injured after truck hits vehicle in Warrington, Bucks County

WARRINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --Three people were injured in a crash in Bucks County Saturday night.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Easton Road in Warrington.
Investigators say a driver had just pulled out of a restaurant and was trying to make a left turn from the right turn only lane.
That's when the vehicle was struck by a UPS truck.
Three people were taken to Abington Memorial Hospital. Their conditions have not been released.
