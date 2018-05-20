6ABC LOVES THE ARTS

Disney's Aladdin is coming to the Academy of Music

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney's Aladdin is coming to the Academy of Music. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 20, 2018. (WPVI)

Get ready for a magic carpet ride!

Disney's Aladdin is coming to the Academy of Music, closing out The Broadway Philadelphia season and making wishes come true with an all-new production of the Tony Award-winning show that has proven to be a blockbuster.

"It's been running on Broadway to soldout houses for several years and we're one of the first markets to have it for its first season," says Fran Egler, Director of Programming and Presentations for The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

The musical promises to transport theater audiences to a whole new world while staying true to its 1992 animated film roots.

"It's a really wonderful story about a young boy who has lost his parents and he is mischievous but at the center, at his core, he has a heart of gold," says Deonté L. Warren, the standby for Genie, "what I love about Genie is he really represents the best of all of us."

The new production includes new music written just for the stage.

"You'll walk away singing songs you didn't know before and singing all the songs you knew before," Warren promises.

There are gobs of glitter: "The glitter never comes off," Warren says, "It's just part of the job I've accepted; I wear it with pride now."

And larger-than-life set designs. "It's so beautiful," Warren says, "I mean Disney magic is some of the most amazing magic I have seen."

The magic isn't just for children, either.

"It's just as good a time for us adults," Warren says. "There are many adult themes-the love, the brotherhood, a boy seeking redemption."

Warren says the show never gets old. "I watch it night after night and I still get blown away; I'm just like it's so pretty!"
Broadway Philadelphia: Aladdin | Aladdin tickets
Academy of Music (June 13- July 1)
240 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-893-1999
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyaladdin on broadwaydisney6abc Loves the ArtsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC LOVES THE ARTS
6abc Loves the Arts: 'Renoir: Father and Son' at the Barnes Foundation
6abc Loves the Arts: Rodin Museum's pop-up beer Garden, Oval+ returns
6abc Loves the Arts: 'Star Wars', Eagles Super Bowl celebration headlines July at the Mann Center
Last call for Franklin Square's Chinese Lantern Festival
6abc Loves the Arts: Independence Seaport Museum ready for a summer of fun
More 6abc Loves the Arts
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News