Prince Harry's exes spotted at Royal Wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three official photographs from their wedding day, flanked by the bridal party and their family.It must be hard to decide who gets an invite to such a regal and exclusive affair, which is why two of the 600 invited guests are making headlines.The big question -- would you invite your ex to your wedding?Chelsea Davy, who dated Prince Harry on and off for about seven years until 2011, was seen at the wedding.Apparently, they are still on good terms.The same is clearly the case for Cressida Bonas, who dated the prince after that for another two years.Is there some sort of protocol for inviting exes to weddings?Well, according to the wedding experts at The Knot, it's cool if it's drama free and you can all laugh about it, and everyone has to be comfortable with it.Which clearly the Duke and Duchess were, and everyone seems to be smiling.