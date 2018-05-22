Local American Idol singers shine in finale

But while 20-year-old Maddie Poppe was crowned the winner during Monday night's finale, it was not a bad night for our three local contestants who made the Top 7.
East Fall's Michael J. Woodard, Langhorne's Catie Turner, and West Philadelphia's Dennis Lorenzo returned to the stage and performed with some impressive singers.
Katy Perry & Catie Turner Perform "Part of Me"
Yolanda Adams & Michael J. Woodard Sing "What The World Needs Now"
Gary Clark, Jr., Cade Foehner & Dennis Lorenzo Sing "Bright Lights"
Woodard also had an amazing moment with Philadelphia's own Patti LaBelle.
Woodard posted on Instagram, "I can't believe Patti asked to meet me. @MSPATTILABELLE you have no idea what this meant." He then said she asked for a photo.
LaBelle performed with contestants Ada Vox during the show.
Patti LaBelle & Ada Vox Perform "Lady Marmalade"
