Watch: Meet the 2018 American Idol winner

The two-hour music-filled finale highlighted the judges' talents as we heard Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry sing.
Luke Bryan & Gabby Barrett Sing "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" & "Most People Are Good"
Lionel Richie and the Top 10 Perform "All Night Long"
Katy Perry & Catie Turner Perform "Part of Me"
There were special guests, clip reels of special moments from throughout the season as the show built to the big reveal.
Jimmy Kimmel Finds Sanjaya in an American Idol Time Capsule
Bebe Rexha and the Top 3 Sing "Meant to Be"
The final three became the top two when Gabby Barrett was eliminated, leaving Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe to vie for the coveted title of the next "American Idol."
Darius Rucker & Caleb Lee Hutchinson Sing "Wagon Wheel"
Kermit the Frog and Maddie Poppe Perform "Rainbow Connection"
Then Ryan Seacrest finally let the cat out of the bag... no, not who won "Idol."
He said Caleb and Maddie are a couple! Then the two sang an adorable duet.
They were also awarded with a trip to Disney's Aulani resort in Oahu.
But in the end only one of them won big.
Ryan then revealed this year's "American Idol" is...Maddie Poppe!
------
