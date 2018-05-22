Watch: Meet the 2018 American Idol winner

The months-long journey to become the next "American Idol" ended Monday night.The two-hour music-filled finale highlighted the judges' talents as we heard Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry sing.There were special guests, clip reels of special moments from throughout the season as the show built to the big reveal.The final three became the top two when Gabby Barrett was eliminated, leaving Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe to vie for the coveted title of the next "American Idol."Then Ryan Seacrest finally let the cat out of the bag... no, not who won "Idol."He said Caleb and Maddie are a couple! Then the two sang an adorable duet.They were also awarded with a trip to Disney's Aulani resort in Oahu.But in the end only one of them won big.Ryan then revealed this year's "American Idol" is...Maddie Poppe!------