iPhone case doubles as dumbbell

You can call it the ultimate in multitasking. Do you want to talk? Text? Surf the web? Social media? Then you better work for it.This is where technology and physical fitness meet, an iPhone case that pretty much forces you to work out while holding your phone.It's a 22-pound dumbbell case for the iPhone X, it serves as the brainchild of a Japanese company called Softbank.It's permanently attached, and is about $100.So either, you work those biceps and triceps every time you pick up the phone, or you cut down on your iPhone addiction.