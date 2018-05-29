Abandoned cesspool opens up in Phoenixville backyard

EMBED </>More Videos

Sinkhole appears behind Phoenixville home: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5 p.m., May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Alika Viscuso looked outside of her home in Phoenixville and noticed a depression in her backyard Sunday morning.

Moments after her husband poked at it with a shovel that depression caved in.

"It's about 10 feet deep, which is terrifying because I have a four and a two-year-old," said Viscuso. "We are out here all the time, especially now that the weather is nice, and my husband is mowing the lawn."

It turns out it is an old, abandoned cesspool that was installed long before this part of the Delaware Valley had sewer lines.

Jeremiah Eldridge, from Eldridge Septic, said the problem is that if the sewer lines were put in before the early 1970s there was no requirement at that time to fill all those abandon cesspools.

In other words, this problem is more common than you would think.

"We might get, you know, 12 calls a year," said Eldridge. "Six or eight of them are actually collapsed cesspools and we are just one company, so these things do happen."

Meanwhile, the Viscuso's are now getting estimates from companies that fill abandoned cesspools and hoping that their home insurance will cover the cost.

Alika says she is grateful no one was injured.

"Yesterday, I was just crying at times because I'm thinking what if we were there? What if we were running across? What if my husband was mowing the lawn?" she said. "It's terrifying."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscesspoolsinkholePhoenixville Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News