Woman stabbed in Lindenwold, N.J.

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) --
A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in Lindenwold, N.J.

It happened at 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Arborwood Apartment complex in the 500 block of East Gibbstown Road.

Police arrived to find a woman who had been stabbed in the lower part of her body.

Medics rushed her to Cooper University Hospital.

There was no immediate word on her condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the stabbing and who was responsible.

