Man arrested for inappropriately touching teens at Bucks County Acme, Target

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County have charged a man for inappropriately touching two 13-year-old girls in separate incidents.

Thirty-year-old Alexander Macht of Rydal, Montgomery County was arrested for two counts of indecent assault and harassment.

Lower Southampton Township police say Macth inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl while walking by her at the Acme market in Feasterville on December 3, 2017.



During their investigation, they learned in February 2018, the Bensalem Township Police received a similar complaint of a 13-year-old girl being inappropriately touched by a man as he walked by her at the Target in Bensalem.


He was arrested in March. The charges were announced on Thursday.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsassaultharassmentLower Southampton Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News