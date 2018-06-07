Police in Bucks County have charged a man for inappropriately touching two 13-year-old girls in separate incidents.Thirty-year-old Alexander Macht of Rydal, Montgomery County was arrested for two counts of indecent assault and harassment.Lower Southampton Township police say Macth inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl while walking by her at the Acme market in Feasterville on December 3, 2017.During their investigation, they learned in February 2018, the Bensalem Township Police received a similar complaint of a 13-year-old girl being inappropriately touched by a man as he walked by her at the Target in Bensalem.He was arrested in March. The charges were announced on Thursday.------