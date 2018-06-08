After 16 years of Catholic education, Kevin Reilly entered the NFL with a promising career in football. From 1973-1976 he played with the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. His career came to an abrupt and drastic end when he was diagnosed with a rare form of desmoid cancer, which forced him to undergo a major amputation of his arm, four ribs, and a large portion of his left shoulder. He spoke to the Best of the Class about bouncing back from the challenges and setbacks in life. He recently authored a book with those life lessons called "Tackling Life".Former NFL Player & Motivational Speaker------