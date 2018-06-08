6ABC BEST OF THE CLASS

Former Philadelphia Eagle Kevin Reilly offers a lesson in resilience

The motivational speaker spoke to the Best of the Class about bouncing back from the challenges and setbacks in life. (WPVI)

After 16 years of Catholic education, Kevin Reilly entered the NFL with a promising career in football. From 1973-1976 he played with the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. His career came to an abrupt and drastic end when he was diagnosed with a rare form of desmoid cancer, which forced him to undergo a major amputation of his arm, four ribs, and a large portion of his left shoulder. He spoke to the Best of the Class about bouncing back from the challenges and setbacks in life. He recently authored a book with those life lessons called "Tackling Life".

Kevin Reilly
Former NFL Player & Motivational Speaker
