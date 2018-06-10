PHILLY PROUD

Center City street renamed for Odunde Festival founder

Center City street renamed after Odunde Festival founder. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on June 10, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Neighbors gathered in Center City this weekend to honor the founder of the Odunde Festival.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson was part of the ceremony Saturday to rename the corner of 23rd and South streets after Lois Fernandez.

Fernandez passed away last year.

Each year, the festival attracts people from all around the world to Philadelphia to celebrate African culture.

Since 1975, the festival has grown to become the largest African festival in the nation; it is also the oldest.

The festival runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

------
