WAWA

Wawa to unveil new secret menu items

Wawa is about to add items to its secret menu this week, but what they are is still, well, a secret.

Wawa has told 6abc.com that beginning Monday there will be "some new items."

Although they could not reveal what those items will be, they did send over a photo and a short video clip.

The photo shows a bagel made with multiple colors - like a rainbow. The video clip features a Wawa specialty drink, available in multiple flavors.



Earlier this year, it was discovered that Wawa created a secret menu to celebrate its 54th anniversary.

At the time, those items were a birthday cake milkshake and a birthday cake smoothie.

Wawa Secret Menu Unlocked:
EMBED More News Videos

Wawa Secret Menu unlocked. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 12, 2018.


In order to access the secret menu, customers had to go to the ordering kiosk, click the Wawa goose at the bottom left of the screen, and the vault to the secret menu would open. It is not yet known if those same directions will work this time around.

Wawa would only say, "We think everyone will really love what's coming next."



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerwawafoodentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Wawa Secret Menu unlocked
WAWA
Wawa celebrates Hoagie Day with 7 tons of free hoagies
Police: Wawa charity box thief arrested
Surveillance video of suspects sought in separate stabbings at same Wawa
Man stabbed inside Center City Wawa
More wawa
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News