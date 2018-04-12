WAWA

Wawa Secret Menu unlocked

Wawa has a secret menu. Lara Spencer reports during Good Morning America on April 12, 2018. (WPVI)

There's not only free coffee at Wawa on Thursday, but if you look close enough, you'll discover a secret.

Celebrate Wawa Day with free coffee. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018.


To celebrate its 54th anniversary, Wawa has decided to do something pretty special.

It's a secret menu just in time for Wawa Day.

Here's how to find it, as revealed on Good Morning America:

1. You go to the touch screen ordering kiosk.
2. At the bottom left of the screen, you will see a logo.
3. Click the Wawa goose and the vault to the secret menu opens.

4. The menu includes a birthday cake milkshake and a birthday cake smoothie.

It is Wawa's birthday after all.

After ordering, the screen says, "Some secrets are meant to be shared" which is exactly what Danya Henninger of BillyPenn.com did.

She posted this step-by-step video of her ordering off the secret menu:



The secret menu will be available through May 6th.

Wawa encourages those talking about the hidden treats on social media to use #WawaSecretMenu.

There are more than 790 stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C.

On April 16, 1964, the first Wawa Food Market opened in Folsom, Delaware County.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
