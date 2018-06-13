EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3365311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Yankees reached out to a Pennsylvania girl after she posted a heartbreaking message.

The New York Yankees held a special day for a Pennsylvania girl who has openly shared her struggles with bullying.Ten-year-old Cassidy Warner of Scranton spent Tuesday with the team. They played kickball outside Yankee stadium.Back in March, Cassidy posted a video online detailing the struggles she endures from bullying at school.The heartbreaking post went viral, catching the attention of Yankees players.Cassidy also got to throw out the first pitch in Tuesday night's game.The big leaguers did this all to show their support and let her know she is not alone.------