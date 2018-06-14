FDA expands definition of dietary fiber

Another change is coming to food nutrition labels. The FDA is expanding its definition of "dietary fiber."The goal with these label changes is to give people more information and hopefully have manufacturers make healthier foods, but this change comes with controversy.The FDA is allowing more nutrients to be classified as fiber.Along with natural fiber such as from fruit, vegetables or grains, Fiber can also include some other synthetic in-soluble carbohydrates that have been proven to have benefits.The change will likely boost the fiber content of many foods, but some critics say it could also lead to people eating more processed food, thinking it's healthy.------