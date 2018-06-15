Suspect sought in BP gas station robbery in Germantown

A worker was attacked by a man who robbed a gas station convenience store in Germantown.Surveillance cameras captured the entire event at the BP Gas Station on the 2200 block of Stenton Avenue.The suspect came in on June 7 and asked the clerk for help with the lottery machine.The worker came out of his secured booth and when he went back in, the suspect followed him.That's when things got physical.The thief made off with about $375.Fortunately, the worker was not badly hurt.------