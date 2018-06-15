Suspect sought in BP gas station robbery in Germantown

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect sought in BP gas station robbery in Germantown. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A worker was attacked by a man who robbed a gas station convenience store in Germantown.

Surveillance cameras captured the entire event at the BP Gas Station on the 2200 block of Stenton Avenue.

The suspect came in on June 7 and asked the clerk for help with the lottery machine.

The worker came out of his secured booth and when he went back in, the suspect followed him.

That's when things got physical.

The thief made off with about $375.

Fortunately, the worker was not badly hurt.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsgas stationrobberyNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News