2 men shot in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left two men hospitalized and 20 shell casings at the scene.Police tell Action News the two men flagged down a 39th District police car near the intersection of North 23rd Street and Lehigh Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday.They said they both had been shot by two other men.Police say the victims were sitting on the front porch of a home in the 2300 block of Lehigh Avenue when the men approached them and demanded money.After the victims said they didn't have any money, police say the two men opened fire.The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Police are checking a local security camera for leads.-----