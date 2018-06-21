Authorities search for Pa. man for threatening Pres. Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

Search for Pa. man who threatened Trump. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 21, 2018. (U.S. Marshals via AP)

MCADOO, Pa. --
Federal and local authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania man on allegations that he threatened several government officials, including President Trump.

U.S. Marshals say authorities served a search warrant at the McAdoo home of 26-year-old Shawn Christy early Wednesday but didn't find him.

A poster released by marshals say Christy is wanted for failure to appear on aggravated assault charges in Schuylkill County and a probation violation in Northampton County.

He's accused of threatening the president as well as the Northampton County district attorney and police via social media. Officials think he may be hiding in nearby woods.

Christy was convicted in 2012 of harassing the Alaska lawyers of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

A call to the public defender representing him in the state case rang unanswered Wednesday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsthreatPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News