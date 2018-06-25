Deadly stabbing in Kensington

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the city's Kensington section.Police say a man was stabbed twice in the stomach around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Clementine Street.The victim was able to walk to the nearby intersection of F and Clearfield street where he collapsed.The man was rushed by medics to Temple University Hospital where he died several hours later.Police have not released the victim's identity. There is no word on a suspect or motive.-----