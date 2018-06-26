TRAFFIC

Driver injured in chain-reaction crash in Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver injured in chain-reaction crash in Wilmington. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

A chain-reaction crash ended in dramatic fashion in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say two cars collided at the intersection of " A" Street and New Castle Avenue just before 2 p.m.

The impact sent one of those cars right into the side of a building.

The driver of the car was injured but is expected to make a full recovery.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newscar into buildingWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News