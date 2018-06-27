HEALTH & FITNESS

CHOP ranks high on best children's hospitals list

EMBED </>More Videos

CHOP ranked among best. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has earned some big honors.

U.S. News and World Report has named it the third best hospital for children in the country.

CHOP also ranked in the top three for seven different specialties.

It also once again earned the highest marks for 'pediatric diabetes and endocrinology' and 'urology.'

Boston Children's Hospital and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center ranked No. 1 and 2 on the Best Children's Hospitals list.

ONLINE: Best Children's Hospitals 2018-19: Honor Roll and Overview

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthphilly newshealthcheckCHOPchildren's hospital of philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News