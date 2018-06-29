Suspect sought after murder in Dover, Delaware

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Delaware are searching for 42-year-old Timothy Safford in connection with a murder in Dover.

The shooting happened at the Liberty Court Apartments on June 22nd.

Authorities say Safford and Sylvester Lee of Clayton, Del. were involved in an argument, and Safford pulled out a gun and shot Lee, killing him.

Anyone with information on Safford's location is urged to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.

Tips can also be submitted through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newshomicide investigationshootingDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News