3 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police continue to investigate a crash that left three people injured Friday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.Police say just before 11 a.m. Friday a female driver turned onto Pennypack Street and hit three people who were trying to secure a pickup truck to a tow truck.Two of the pedestrians were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale.A 48-year-old male remains in critical condition after suffering head trauma and multiple abrasions. A 52-year-old man is in stable condition after suffering a broken arm and leg.The third victim, a 44-year-old man suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.Police say charges are pending against the driver as the investigation continues.------