BUSINESS

Toys R Us in Exton, one of area's last, closes its doors

EMBED </>More Videos

Last of the area Toys R Us closes its door in Exton. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By
EXTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Toys R Us store in Exton, Pa., one of the last in our region, shut down at the end of business Friday night.

It will be one of 700 nationwide that will be gone with the wind after 70 years as an American institution, selling toys through multiple generations.

Leeann Ranieri of Glenmoor said, "It was a big deal growing up and coming here for birthdays and looking for Christmas gifts."

Aaron Broudy of Downingtown, Pa. said, "You came here at all ages and got all different varieties, video games, little toys, and adult toys. It's a shame."

This store had no product. Instead, they were selling off fixtures. The huge inventory displayed so colorfully will be missed.

Mona Cook, a manager, has worked here 23 years. She's one of 30,000 employees now job hunting.

"Tomorrow will be bad when I lock the door and turn in the key," she said.

Many parents brought their children here today for one last memory, only to saddened by the barren shelves.

Brandon Decamillo of West Chester said, "I grew up here. This is the toy store. And before there was a Kiddie City then Toys R Us, and now it's just online."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesspennsylvania newstoys r usExton
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News