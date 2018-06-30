COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hundreds protest zero-tolerance policy in Logan Square

Hundreds protest zero-tolerance policy in Logan Square. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on June 30, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Despite sweltering conditions, folks packed in at Logan Square in Philadelphia on Saturday.

It was a passionate rally.

Several issues of the current immigration policy were discussed.

One of the most frequent and strongest calls made was to dismantle the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency or ICE.

Those here today also say not enough is being done to reunite children who were previously separated from their families at the southern border.

That includes event organizer Melissa Robbins.

"People are hurting. We all recognize that that's why we're here and it's important for electeds to know if you want our vote to lead us and be our voice you must hear our voices," said Robbins.

But Robbins says this rally was about more than immigration.

"Black and brown families have been separated from the inception of our country and this is 2018. The song she's performing right now is "We'll Rise Up," we're rising up we've had enough of separation by age, race sexuality, gender enough," she said.

Moving forward those like Blanca Pacheco of New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia say this time of conflict can be used as an opportunity.

She hopes leaders of the country can work to more accessible citizenship.

"Make it easier, accessible and be able to live free," said Pacheco.

After having such a big turnout even in the heat down here today, organizers say this is only the beginning.

They plan to hold many more rallies here in the future.

