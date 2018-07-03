Police: 29 arrests at protest at Philadelphia ICE building

EMBED </>More Videos

29 protesters arrested at ICE building: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., July 3, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say more than two dozen people were arrested at a protest at the Philadelphia headquarters of the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Protesters who camped out overnight are calling for the abolition of the agency, an end to family detentions and closure of the Berks County Residential Center. They also want city authorities to stop sharing arrest and court information with the agency.

A police representative says about 75 protesters were blocking the entrance to the ICE headquarters building in the city, refusing to allow anyone to enter or exit.

Police say after several warnings, 29 arrests were made Tuesday.

Those arrested were issued citations for failure to disperse and then released.

Two people had minor scrapes and bruises, and one was taken to a hospital for treatment.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsarrestprotestICEimmigration
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News