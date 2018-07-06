Man shot, killed after argument in Tioga-Nicetown

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --No arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that killed a 46-year-old man in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.
Police tell Action News the victim and the gunman got into some sort of argument on the 1800 block of Wingohocking Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
The scene was only about a block from the victim's home.
It was there that the victim was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.
The victim's name has not been released.
