U.S. & WORLD

Firefighters save American flag from truck fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters save American flag from truck fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

HENRIETTA, N.Y. --
Fire crews in New York were caught on camera saving an American flag from a raging truck fire.

Cory Gallagher was driving home on Monday when his truck suddenly burst into flames in Henrietta.

Gallagher jumped out, but his American flag was still on the back of his truck.

One firefighter chose the right moment to pluck it from the pickup.

The flag is tattered and burned, but Gallagher plans to frame it as symbol of overcoming adversity, especially as he prepares to join the U.S. Army.

"It's still here. That's the thing that matters right now, is that the flag is still here," Gallagher said.

No one was hurt in the fire.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News