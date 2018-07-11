Firefighters save American flag from truck fire

Fire crews in New York were caught on camera saving an American flag from a raging truck fire.Cory Gallagher was driving home on Monday when his truck suddenly burst into flames in Henrietta.Gallagher jumped out, but his American flag was still on the back of his truck.One firefighter chose the right moment to pluck it from the pickup.The flag is tattered and burned, but Gallagher plans to frame it as symbol of overcoming adversity, especially as he prepares to join the U.S. Army."It's still here. That's the thing that matters right now, is that the flag is still here," Gallagher said.No one was hurt in the fire.------