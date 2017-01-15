A week later, Kensington sinkhole repair continues

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --For a week, many on the 2300 block of Boston Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section have been without water and no gas.
It was all shutdown after the road opened up and a sinkhole big enough to swallow two cars formed.
One of those cars belonged to Alyssa Banks.
Banks says she is still working with the city to get that straightened out.
"They think if they pay my insurance deductible that should be good and I don't agree," Banks said.
Banks says luckily the water and gas at her have been on and off, but some of her neighbors had to leave for the week. With little ones at home, she says they had no choice.
The good news is there an ending in sight.
In a letter given to residents Saturday, the water department says gas services should be completely restored by Sunday and water services should be completely back sometime next week.
They expect repairs to the street to be completed the following week, if the weather cooperates.