Philadelphia police are trying to track down a bandit after a rash of robberies Wednesday in the Northeast.Police say three businesses were hit within a period of 45 minutes."A flash. Somebody run by real fast," said Will Vidra, Buffalo House.He says he wasn't sure what he saw until he and his co-worker stepped outside."And the lady's screaming, 'We'll find you!' " said Vidra.A brazen bandit robbed the Family Dollar store two doors down from their job."He ran by. I didn't see him with anything on his face. He was just dressed in all black," said Taylor Shultz, Contempo Cuts.Two miles and 30 minutes later, she witnessed something similar.Police say the suspect struck again at the Beneficial Bank on Holme Avenue, and then 15 minutes later at a Metro PCS on Welsh Road."Basically the police were chasing him, because he went from one store to the next to the next, so it rarely happens like that, especially with commercial robberies," said Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum.Police say in each case, the suspect handed an employee a note demanding money, and darted away with an undetermined amount of cash.But detectives believe a dye pack carrying money from the bank may help the suspect stick out from the crowd."The male should have red dye all over his hands, his clothing, so it should be pretty noticeable," said Rosenbaum.Still, witnesses are trying to make sense of the petty lawlessness that unfolded just steps away."It's crazy because its like all of a sudden my dad gets a text like 10 minutes later, saying the bank just got robbed," said Shultz. "It's crazy."Police believe the suspect may have also hit a CVS on Frankford Avenue close to the Dollar General the night before.They're combing surveillance video to identify him.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------