NEWS

Boy's frightening toss off water slide caught on video

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy thrown from water slide. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on May 28, 2017. (WPVI)

A 10-year-old boy plunged down a slide and onto the concrete on the opening day of a water park in California.

The open-air, three story slide called the "Emerald Plunge" is part of the Bay Area's brand new $43 million water park "The Wave."

The attraction features two tracks with 80 degree drops.

Video shows the boy shooting down the green slide, and as he gets near the bottom, he flies up over the edge and rolls onto the ground.

Park operators rushed to help the boy.

"He seems to be shook, but seems to be OK. He came right up and immediately went to the first aid room where he was assessed by staff," Dublin Assistant City Manager Linda Smith said.

The child suffered some bad scrapes and was briefly treated at a nearby hospital before being released.

This latest slide incident comes on the heels of a $20 million settlement awarded to the family of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab.

Schwab was killed after going down the world's tallest waterslide at a Kansas waterpark last summer.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldamusement parkchild injuredwater
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting
Police investigate fatal Wynnefield shooting
Police: Argument leads to shooting in Frankford
Newlywed mom on sailing trip with husband goes missing
More News
Top Stories
2 children, 1 adult killed in North Philadelphia fire
Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting
2 dead, 1 hurt in Salem County head-on crash
Man dies after Willingboro hit-and-run, vehicle found
Teen rescues baby from burning home in Overbrook
Slain Va. officer was former Marine, father of 3, and native of Philly
Mother of Uber CEO killed in boat accident
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun
Police investigate fatal Wynnefield shooting
Police: Argument leads to shooting in Frankford
Newlywed mom on sailing trip with husband goes missing
Local students affected by British Airways computer problem
More News
Top Video
2 children, 1 adult killed in North Philadelphia fire
Police investigate fatal Wynnefield shooting
Police: Argument leads to shooting in Frankford
Newlywed mom on sailing trip with husband goes missing
More Video