Boy's frightening toss off water slide caught on video

A 10-year-old boy plunged down a slide and onto the concrete on the opening day of a water park in California.The open-air, three story slide called the "Emerald Plunge" is part of the Bay Area's brand new $43 million water park "The Wave."The attraction features two tracks with 80 degree drops.Video shows the boy shooting down the green slide, and as he gets near the bottom, he flies up over the edge and rolls onto the ground.Park operators rushed to help the boy."He seems to be shook, but seems to be OK. He came right up and immediately went to the first aid room where he was assessed by staff," Dublin Assistant City Manager Linda Smith said.The child suffered some bad scrapes and was briefly treated at a nearby hospital before being released.This latest slide incident comes on the heels of a $20 million settlement awarded to the family of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab.Schwab was killed after going down the world's tallest waterslide at a Kansas waterpark last summer.