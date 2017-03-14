NEWS

Convoy leads toddler to medical procedure during Pa. snowstorm

DANVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
The coordination between different agencies during Tuesday's winter storm helped get a young child to a lifesaving medical procedure.

State Police coordinated with the Pa. National Guard and PennDOT to transport a 23-month-old child from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg to Geisinger Children's Hospital in Danville.

"PennDOT led the way with a plow train, state police went with the group to make sure they were safe. The National Guard followed up to make sure that if anything happened they could help. And the local emergency responders and healthcare practitioners made sure the baby was safe while they made that trip," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

Pa. State Police posted about the cooperative operation on their Facebook page.

The post reads in part: "The snow doesn't stop us!"

A heartwarming story of cooperation, and going above and beyond for a child in need. Great work to all involved!


------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newspolicepenndotnational guardfeel goodchildrenHarrisburg
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Top Navy officials charged in 'staggering' bribery scheme: Officials
Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift
Mother who allegedly abandoned child at California market ID'd
Mother who allegedly abandoned child at California market ID'd
Fireworks Explode During Israel Factory Fire
More News
Top Stories
6abc School Closings and Delays
AccuWeather: Slush Freezes Solid, Brutal Wind Chills
Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore
Lehigh County shovels out from snowstorm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Del. woman accused of falsely reporting kidnapping, robbery
Arrests in shooting of 2 men, food truck in Salem County
Show More
Mother who allegedly abandoned child at California market ID'd
DelDOT plow truck crashes in Newark
Nor'easter takes down trees, causing problems in Del.
Tens of thousands of power outages across the area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos