Camden County authorities are investigating the sudden death of an 8-year-old girl in Stratford.Action News has learned the child is 8-year-old Sailor Righter.Police say Sailor was found unresponsive inside a home on the first block of Union Avenue in Stratford around 1:50 p.m. on New Year's Eve.The child was rushed to Kennedy Hospital- Stratford Division where she was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m.Officials say only family members were present at the time.The cause of her death is still under investigation.