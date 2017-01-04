STRATFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --Camden County authorities are investigating the sudden death of an 8-year-old girl in Stratford.
Action News has learned the child is 8-year-old Sailor Righter.
Police say Sailor was found unresponsive inside a home on the first block of Union Avenue in Stratford around 1:50 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
The child was rushed to Kennedy Hospital- Stratford Division where she was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m.
Officials say only family members were present at the time.
The cause of her death is still under investigation.