Philadelphia Police say they were forced to shoot two dogs in Fairmount Park after the dogs were suspected of attacking a woman.It happened at 5 a.m. Tuesday in parking lot at the Mann Center at 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue.Both dogs, believed to be pitbull terriers, were still alive after being shot.Action News is told they were taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA for treatment.No police officers were injured.The incident remains under investigation.------