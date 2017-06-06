We currently have 7 schools in lock down:South,Tamanend,Unami,Butler, Mill Creek,Titus, Barclay. Visit https://t.co/DMZINNUAsG for details. — Central Bucks SD (@CBSDInfo) June 6, 2017

Escaped Prisoner w/ no history of violence: Daniel Selby Jr. w/m DOB 7/10/1991, if sighted contact 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/UiMtZRZWIV — Doylestown Township (@DoylestownTwp) June 5, 2017

The escaped Bucks County prisoner who has been on the run since Sunday night has been taken into custody.Police confirmed the capture of Daniel Selby Jr. on Tuesday afternoon.He was captured at E. Valley and County Line roads.Selby is now being checked out by medics.Seven schools in the Central Bucks School District are on lockdown after a possible sighting of escaped prisoner Daniel Selby Jr.Officials say a tipster called 911 on Tuesday morning to report the sighting in the area of County Line Road and Maggie Way in Warrington Township. Police are investigating that report.A large police presence could be seen in the area. Video from the Action Cam also showed a large police presence at John Paul Park at Lower Nike.The search for Selby was called off on Monday because officials believed he had left the area.Normal activities are ongoing at the schools, but the lockdown means no one can enter or leave.On Monday night, police arrested Selby's father, Daniel Selby Sr., for allegedly aiding in his son's escape from authorities in Doylestown.The 65-year-old, of Fountainville, Pa., is expected to be processed and arraigned on the charges of hindering apprehension, aiding consummation of crime, and obstructing administration of law.In an update late Monday morning, investigators say they believe Daniel Selby Jr. got into a car at the 7-Eleven on Edison Road and Route 611, then left around 5:30 a.m. That location is less than a mile away from the county jail.There was no immediate word on where authorities think Selby may be headed.Authorities say all this started after Selby was picked up in Lansdowne for failure to appear on a drug charge.Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, while he was being transported, he told officers he was sick and was allowed out of the van.That's when he allegedly pushed a deputy and ran off into the night, still handcuffed."Detectives will look for him. They'll interview family members, things like that. We'll try to convince him to turn himself in, it's very important that he does," said Chief Jim Donnelly of Central Bucks Regional Police. "Maybe after he settles in and realizes the predicament that he's in, he'll turn himself in."Selby was originally arrested on a drug charge. He now potentially faces a felony charge for escaping and an assault charge for pushing the deputy.Police said it's also likely the person who picked Selby up will also be charged. They have not specified if his father was that person.The Central Bucks School District canceled classes at all schools Monday in response to the manhunt.Selby is a described as a white male standing six feet tall with brown hair and a scruffy beard.He was wearing an orange shirt, a transport belt, handcuffs and a white blanket when he escaped.----------