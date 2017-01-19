Some families are upset about the dilapidated condition of a cemetery in Delaware County. Instead of being a peaceful resting place for their loved ones, they say it's dishonoring them with broken headstones and overgrown weeds.For some time now, Jayne Beaver has scoured the grounds of Greenlawn Cemetery in Aston, looking for her husband's grave."We come out here and we can't even find him. We can't find him, we cannot find him, we looked all over," said Beaver of Chester.Her late husband Charles Beaver, a former Marine, died 34 years ago Friday, which makes it all the more painful."He was a veteran," said Jayne Beaver.Jayne is not alone. The cemetery off the 2500 block of Concord Road has fallen into such chaos and disarray, it looks like it came right out of a horror movie.Tombstones toppled over, others broken in half. Many grave sites seemingly forgotten out in the woods and brush. Some sinking into the ground.Devon Walls has a number of relatives buried there, some whose grave sites he, too, has been unable to find."They promise you that beautiful land of paradise, and then you come out here and you see this," said Walls of Chester. "I don't think our loved ones worked all of their lives and worked hard to be buried in a place like this."Action News spoke with Mr. Brad Murray, the former owner. He tells us he's 78 years old, suffering from Parkinson's, with one foot in the grave himself. He says he no longer is associated with this place. That it already went through the courts and he has nothing more to say about it.In recent years, there have been cleanup efforts and fundraisers by volunteers. Someone even developed a website to help people begin to track down their loved ones. But there are no records that anyone can find."It doesn't seem that there's anybody that you can get to take the responsibility right now," said Walls.The Pennsylvania Real Estate Commission has oversight over cemeteries. We were unable to reach anyone there in time for this report, but we will follow up with that agency.In the meantime, Walls says, "I'm just asking for the families who have loved ones here, let's try to get together to see what we can do about the cemetery right now."