GOSHEN, N.J. (WPVI) --Fire raced through a home in Cape May County, New Jersey early Wednesday.
An Action News viewer captured video of the intense flames engulfing the home on the 100 block of Reeds-Beach Road in Goshen, Middle Township.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire caused the roof to collapse.
Action News is told the flames spread to a nearby shed and two boats on the property before firefighters got the upper hand.
There was no immediate word of injuries.
Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.
