EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1766917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch unedited video of the fire captured by Action News viewer Robert Newkirk.

Fire raced through a home in Cape May County, New Jersey early Wednesday.An Action News viewer captured video of the intense flames engulfing the home on the 100 block of Reeds-Beach Road in Goshen, Middle Township.Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.The fire caused the roof to collapse.Action News is told the flames spread to a nearby shed and two boats on the property before firefighters got the upper hand.There was no immediate word of injuries.Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.------