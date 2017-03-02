Residents at a senior living facility in Camden County had to be evacuated after a fire erupted in the building.The fire started just after 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bentley Senior Living Facility in the 700 block of Route 130 in Pennsauken.Officials say a fire in the boiler room filled the building with smoke, forcing an evacuation.The fire was brought under control at 6:45 p.m.One minor injury was reported.Residents have been allowed to return to the facility.------