NEWS

Residents evacuated after fire erupts at senior living facility in Camden Co.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Residents at a senior living facility in Camden County had to be evacuated after a fire erupted in the building. (WPVI)

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Residents at a senior living facility in Camden County had to be evacuated after a fire erupted in the building.

The fire started just after 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bentley Senior Living Facility in the 700 block of Route 130 in Pennsauken.

Officials say a fire in the boiler room filled the building with smoke, forcing an evacuation.

The fire was brought under control at 6:45 p.m.

One minor injury was reported.

Residents have been allowed to return to the facility.

------
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsbuilding fireevacuationPennsauken
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ohio couple overdoses simultaneously in front of kids
Sessions used political funds for RNC convention expenses
12 injured after SEPTA bus, PWD truck collide in North Philly
Woman to would-be rapist in Parkesburg home invasion: 'I have HIV'
More News
Top Stories
Woman to would-be rapist in Parkesburg home invasion: 'I have HIV'
Wendy Saltzman shares breast cancer fight
Couple reunites with missing dog after adoption mix-up
AccuWeather: Winter Returns
12 injured after SEPTA bus, PWD truck collide in North Philly
hhgregg closing 13 local stores
Federal health officials investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak
Show More
ANALYSIS: Administration can't shake itself out of Russia pattern
AG Jeff Sessions recusing himself from campaign investigations
Teenager charged in attack on Chester County woman
Hundreds 'Stand Against Hate' at Philadelphia rally
Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
More News
Top Video
Woman to would-be rapist in Parkesburg home invasion: 'I have HIV'
Wendy Saltzman shares breast cancer fight
Couple reunites with missing dog after adoption mix-up
AccuWeather: Winter Returns
More Video