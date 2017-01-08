NEWS

Fire erupts inside vacant warehouse in Port Richmond

Firefighters battled a fire inside a vacant warehouse in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a fire inside a vacant warehouse in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

The fire started Sunday afternoon along East Butler Street near Aramingo Avenue.

Officials say the fire originated inside the warehouse, in the back of the building.

Smoke could be seen billowing over the city for several miles.

The fire was reported under control as of 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Neighbors tell Action News the warehouse used to be a clothing manufacture.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsbuilding fire
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect in U.S. Consulate Shooting Captured, Mexican Officials Say
President Obama Says 'Obamacare' Will Survive Beyond His Presidency
Obama Says He and Trump 'Are Sort of Opposites'
What Is a SCIF? Inside the Room Used for Intelligence Briefings
Victims of Fort Lauderdale Attack Include 'Joyful' Great-Grandmother, Globe-Trotting Husband
More News
Top Stories
Mother and boyfriend both charged in teen's murder
South Jersey native killed in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Man's body found in vehicle in Wilmington
Sinkhole swallows car and SUV in Kensington
Chaka Fattah seeks to delay prison term amid appeal
Former Univ. of Penn professor to be released from jail
Dozens displaced after 3-alarm apartment fire in Gloucester Twp.
Show More
Husband and wife hurt in Somerdale, N.J. house fire
Obama Says He and Trump 'Are Sort of Opposites'
Victims of Fort Lauderdale Attack Include 'Joyful' Great-Grandmother, Globe-Trotting Husband
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded In Jerusalem Truck Attack, Officials Say
Crime Fighters: Who killed Timothy McGorder?
More News
Photos
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
More Photos