Fire erupts inside vacant warehouse in Port Richmond

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --Firefighters battled a fire inside a vacant warehouse in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.
The fire started Sunday afternoon along East Butler Street near Aramingo Avenue.
Officials say the fire originated inside the warehouse, in the back of the building.
Smoke could be seen billowing over the city for several miles.
The fire was reported under control as of 4:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Neighbors tell Action News the warehouse used to be a clothing manufacture.