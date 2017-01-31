Video of 14 Letitia. ROOF ON fire, residents evacuated ... 6 floor building ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/lbPzmN0v9A — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 31, 2017

Residents of the lower floors have been allowed back, but top-floor residents remain out of their homes after fire broke out at a multi-story condominium building in the Old City section of Philadelphia.Firefighters rushed to the scene at 2nd and Letitia streets after flames broke out around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.Crews arrived to find heavy flames on the roof."Honestly in five seconds it went from smoke to fireballs," said resident Jung Park.Park and her boyfriend live on the fifth floor."We live on the top floor," she said. "The roof top is right above us. You can see the square skylights ... then there was fire.""The fire was reportedly on the fifth floor of the building behind me," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told Action News early Tuesday. "But several buildings are connected here so we're still finding hot spots and extinguishing fires on the roofs of buildings."Several residents had to be evacuated. Some reported they didn't hear a fire alarm.Instead, they said neighbors yelling and knocking on doors woke them."We heard somebody yelling outside from the street," said Andrew Pike. "We're on the 5th floor. I looked out the window. I could see the reflection of the window, it was above us. I grabbed my roommate and ran out."The fire spread to at least three buildings. It took an hour to get it under control."This fire brought more than 25 fire apparatus and medic units (and) 60 people to the scene," said Thiel. "Rarely are we ever fighting a fire in just one building."Firefighters reported hearing a fire alarm, but whether all the detectors were functioning is part of the investigation.So are the cause and origin of the blaze.The fire did disrupt traffic in the area early Tuesday.Market Street was blocked between 3rd and Front streets as firefighters remained on the scene.Parts of 2nd Street near Letitia street were also blocked.Some delays remained at noon.