Firefighter hurt battling house fire in Camden, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighter hurt battling Camden blaze: Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on June 3, 2017. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Medics rushed a South Jersey firefighter to the hospital, after he was hurt battling a fire in Camden.

The blaze broke out at 4 a.m. Saturday at a home near South 10th and Thurman streets.

Firefighters arrived to find both floors of the home engulfed in flames.

It took them about 45 minutes to douse the flames.

Everyone made it out okay.

One firefighter was taken to Cooper University Hospital to be treated for injuries described as minor.

There was no immediate word what sparked the blaze.

