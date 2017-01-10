  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Fmr. North Penn ROTC instructor accused of having sex with student

By
TOWAMENCIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A former ROTC instructor and teacher in the North Penn School District is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a student.

News of Major Mark Miller's arrest spread fast.

The former instructor at North Penn High School is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly sleeping with the student.

Court records reveal the victim told police she had "sex with Miller" at least three times between November and December.

The first time happened in the "back seat of Miller's car" while ""traveling back from an ROTC school related event," the records say.

Their final encounter was at a Marriott hotel, where surveillance images captured the pair in the lobby.

Several students whom the victim had confided in confirmed to detectives Major Miller and the teen "were in an ongoing relationship over the past months."

Action News went to Miller's listed address in Glenmore, but no one answered the door.

Neighbors tell Action News he kept to himself.

The affidavit also revealed Major Miller had confided in a second student "that his marriage was ending" and "wanted her to be with him in the future, and even discussed having children."

Miller waived his preliminary hearing which allows the case to go to trial.

A trial date has not been set.

The school district says they commend the students who stepped forward and alerted police of the serious incident.
Related Topics:
newspa. newsteacher arrestedsex assaultstudentsTowamencin Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama Tackles Race, Inequality and Change in Farewell Address
Community helps send S. Philly students to White House
Obama's Farewell Speech as Prepared for Delivery
LIVE NOW: President Obama's farewell address
More News
Top Stories
Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
Text of President Obama's farewell speech
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Jury sentences Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to death
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
Wilmington store owner shot and killed
Show More
Horse rescued from icy pond in Malvern
In his final year, Christie aims to tackle drug crisis
Fire damages home in Paulsboro, N.J.
900 NJ kids may need revaccination over refrigeration issue
Police: Robbers strike twice in Frankford; 2 victims assaulted
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos