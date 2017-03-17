NEWS

Fmr. trooper charged in death of wife, baby in Montco

EAST NORRITON, Pa. --
A former Pennsylvania state trooper has been arrested in the 2014 shooting death of his pregnant wife and their baby.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says 36-year-old Joseph Miller was arraigned Friday on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Joanna Miller and their newborn baby.

Joanna Miller was 24 weeks pregnant when she was shot in the head at their East Norriton home. She died at a hospital after delivering the girl via an emergency C-section.

The baby died shortly thereafter.

Joseph Miller told police he was cleaning his gun feet away from her when it discharged.

Prosecutors say a two-year investigation showed the gun was 3 to 6 inches from Joanna Miller's head when it went off.

A message seeking comment from his lawyer wasn't immediately returned.

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsshootingEast Norriton Township
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Secret Service laptop with Trump Tower floor plans, details on Clinton email probe stolen
Man sought for lewd act in West Whiteland library
Some conservatives line up behind health care plan for vote next week
Trump tells Merkel: 'We have something in common' in nod to wiretap claim
More News
Top Stories
J.C. Penney closing local stores; includes King of Prussia
Man sought for lewd act in West Whiteland library
Police: Exotic dancer took money to sell baby, backed out
Phila. police catch bank robbery suspect after chase
2 homes go up in flames in Avalon, NJ
Driver charged with fatal hit-and-run in Pottstown
Citizens Bank says transaction delays fixed
Show More
1 dead after house fire in Pemberton, Burlington Co.
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
Man shot and dragged by minivan in Overbrook
2nd child dies after Pa. fire blamed on hoverboard
Massive fire erupts in downtown Raleigh, NC
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos