Fmr. trooper charged in death of wife, baby in Montco

A former Pennsylvania state trooper has been arrested in the 2014 shooting death of his pregnant wife and their baby.The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says 36-year-old Joseph Miller was arraigned Friday on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Joanna Miller and their newborn baby.Joanna Miller was 24 weeks pregnant when she was shot in the head at their East Norriton home. She died at a hospital after delivering the girl via an emergency C-section.The baby died shortly thereafter.Joseph Miller told police he was cleaning his gun feet away from her when it discharged.Prosecutors say a two-year investigation showed the gun was 3 to 6 inches from Joanna Miller's head when it went off.A message seeking comment from his lawyer wasn't immediately returned.------