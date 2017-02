Atlantic City Councilman Frank Gilliam, Jr. is running for mayor.He kicked off his "Unite Our AC" campaign in front of a crowd at Gourmet Restaurant and Sweets Monday.In addition to Gilliam, three others are running on his ticket.Council members George Tibbit and Moisse Delgado are running for re-election.Jeffree Fauntleroy II is a newcomer who is running for a city council seat.------