  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Homes destroyed by fire in Avalon, NJ

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two multi-million dollar homes were destroyed by fire on Friday in Avalon, NJ. (WPVI)

By
AVALON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Investigators are working to find the cause of a fire that destroyed two multi-million dollar homes at the Jersey Shore.

Three people, including a newborn baby, were able to escape the Friday morning inferno in Avalon.

Flames erupted around 7:45 a.m. along Seagull Drive.

"It was just awful. I never saw so much smoke,' said Nancy Munshower.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters are battling a blaze involving two houses at the Jersey Shore.



More than 100 firefighters from six companies responded.

"I turned and the street started to fill up with fire trucks, and I looked over there and smoke was pouring out of the houses," said Munshower.

Images from the Avalon Fire Department show the flames in between the homes, just before they were engulfed.


"Residents of one of the dwelling reported that the fire woke them this morning and they saw it on the outside of the building," said Chief Ed Dean.

Dean says a woman and her newborn baby were inside of that home, along with another adult. They got out in time.

A family friend tells Action News that the owner, his wife and kids were on vacation in Florida.

His oldest daughter was house sitting, and staying there with her husband.

The other home was a vacation home and it was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

After more than an hour battling the blaze, the homes are a total loss.

"Everything is destroyed in that house. It's just a shell. Sad," Munshower said.

A possible gas leak is one of the many causes that are being looked at as this investigation continues.

------
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newshouse fireAvalon Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Shooting victim dragged by minivan in Overbrook
Shaquille O'Neal surprises dog attack victim in Georgia
DOJ to appeal latest setback for Trump travel ban
Phila. police catch bank robbery suspect after chase
DOJ complying with congressional surveillance probe
More News
Top Stories
Fmr. trooper charged in death of wife, baby in Montco
J.C. Penney closing local stores; includes King of Prussia
SEPTA announces proposed fare increases
Police: Exotic dancer took money to sell baby, backed out
AccuWeather: Tracking an Unsettled Weekend
Man sought for lewd act in West Whiteland library
Philadelphia enforcing beverage tax compliance
Show More
Phila. police catch bank robbery suspect after chase
Driver charged with fatal hit-and-run in Pottstown
1 dead after house fire in Pemberton, Burlington Co.
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
Shooting victim dragged by minivan in Overbrook
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
2nd child dies after Pa. fire blamed on hoverboard
Shooting victim dragged by minivan in Overbrook
Phila. police catch bank robbery suspect after chase
More Video