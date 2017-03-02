NEWS

Hundreds Stand Against Hate at Philadelphia rally

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Many are on edge after an increase in hate crimes across the country.

Our area is no exception.

Police say there were bomb threats to Jewish community centers in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Delaware.

That, along with the vandalism at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphian.

Vandals knocked over hundreds of headstones over the weekend. A reward from various donors adding up to $69,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in that case.

On Thursday, many will speak out against the recent acts at a Stand Against Hate rally at Independence Mall.

It's an interfaith gathering, meant to show solidarity and stand against hate, regardless of race religion or creed.

"We think it is incredibly important for people to name what is going on and condemn it swiftly and immediately," Naomi Adler of the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia said.

"We think it is important to hold this event because especially at a time where it is so polarized politically, there are certain issues as a community, we out to come together on and agree. Standing up against hate is something we do together," Adam Keeslar of the Jewish Community Relations Counsel said.

Governor Tom Wolf, Mayor Jim Kenney, and Archbishop Charles Chaput are expected to join hundreds at the rally.

