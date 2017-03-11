NEWS

Loved ones remember boy, 5, struck, killed in Morrisville

A community joined together Friday evening to remember the life of a little boy, who was struck and killed by a pickup truck earlier this week in Morrisville, Bucks County.

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bucks County police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed in Morrisville.


Family and friends gathered to grieve the death of 5-year-old James Lee.

Lee's mother remembered the boy, who she called a 'free spirit'.

"He was all smiles, all the time. If you were ever down, he would make sure you were smiling. He would wipe your tears away. He was a good boy. He did not deserve this at all. ... not at all," said Lee's mother Kristin Brown.

The driver of that truck stopped a short time later and called police.

So far, no charges have been filed.

