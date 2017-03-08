Boy, 5, struck and killed by pickup truck in Morrisville

Bucks County police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed in Morrisville.Police responded at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday to the Bel-Aire trailer park, located on Bristol Pike for a report of a child struck.Responding officers found a 5-year-old boy, who was struck by a pickup truck inside the park.Police say after the boy was struck, people began attacking the truck, forcing the driver to leave the scene of the accident.The driver drove a short distance away from the scene, stopped and called 911 to report his location and what happened.First responders performed CPR on the child. Police then rushed him to Aria Bucks Campus Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.The driver of the pickup is cooperating with police and agreed to a blood test.Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Clark or Officer David Gold at 215-949-9100.Police say the victim lived in the trailer park with his parents and four other siblings.------