NEWS

Boy, 5, struck and killed by pickup truck in Morrisville

A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck in Morrisville, Bucks County.

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bucks County police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed in Morrisville.

Police responded at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday to the Bel-Aire trailer park, located on Bristol Pike for a report of a child struck.

Responding officers found a 5-year-old boy, who was struck by a pickup truck inside the park.

Police say after the boy was struck, people began attacking the truck, forcing the driver to leave the scene of the accident.

The driver drove a short distance away from the scene, stopped and called 911 to report his location and what happened.

First responders performed CPR on the child. Police then rushed him to Aria Bucks Campus Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the pickup is cooperating with police and agreed to a blood test.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Clark or Officer David Gold at 215-949-9100.

Police say the victim lived in the trailer park with his parents and four other siblings.

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newspedestrian injuredpedestrian struckchild injuredMorrisville Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jon Huntsman accepts nomination of Russia ambassadorship
Plane carrying University of Michigan basketball team skids off runway
FBI investigating source of WikiLeaks' purported CIA document dump
Senators seek Trump wiretap evidence from DOJ, FBI
More News
Top Stories
Montco DA announces arrest of alleged child predator
Local women rally for 'A Day Without a Woman'
DA: Police justified in killing of Reading man
3 suspects, person of interest sought in oxygen tank theft
Brush fire prompts evacuations in Pine Hill, NJ
Prosecutor: Mom charged in drownings ran over 2 sons earlier
Police: Boy critical, mom injured after 2nd story fall
Show More
3 students charged after lockdown at Absegami High School
High school baseball player killed in car crash
$1M worth of heroin seized, NJ man arrested
PECO working on repairs after substation fire in North Phila.
AccuWeather: One More Mild Day, Then Winter Returns
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos